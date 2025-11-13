Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
57º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Carlos Alcaraz seals year-ending No. 1 ranking with another win at the ATP Finals

Associated Press

1 / 5
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during the tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti returns the ball to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during the tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during the tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during the tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

TURINCarlos Alcaraz secured the year-ending No. 1 ranking in men's tennis on Thursday by beating Lorenzo Musetti to sweep his group at the ATP Finals.

Alcaraz needed to win one more match to beat Jannik Sinner to the No. 1 spot and the Spaniard duly did so as he eased to a 6-4, 6-1 victory.

Recommended Videos

It is the second time in his career that Alcaraz has ended the year at the top of the rankings.

The Spaniard became the youngest player to finish a year at No. 1 when he achieved the feat as a 19-year-old in 2022.

Alcaraz didn’t give him that chance as he swept aside Musetti in less than 90 minutes, sealing the result on his third match point.

That was his third win in the Jimmy Connors group.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos