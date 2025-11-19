Boxing clubs sparring for a cause

TROUTVILLE, Va. – Local boxing clubs are stepping into the ring for more than competition this month. Roanoke Area Strong Youth is partnering with several area gyms to support 2-year-old Audrey Rice, who has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

To help offset her medical expenses, organizers have planned a fundraising sparring showcase titled “Hands for Audrey,” with all proceeds going toward her upcoming treatment.

“We’ll come together and have a sparring event, we’ll have a DJ, we’re going to have all kinds of— we’re going to try to get door prizes, just trying to raise as much money as we can for this family,” organizer Mark Harrison said. “It does say a lot about these local boxing clubs that come together for a good cause and help each other out.”

“Hands for Audrey” is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 29, at the Norwich Recreation Center. Dozens of fighters are expected to participate. Admission is free, with donations encouraged.

