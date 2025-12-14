Skip to main content
Clear icon
17º
Join Insider
BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Patrick Mahomes injures left knee in Chiefs' dramatic loss to Chargers

Dave Skretta

Associated Press

1 / 3
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is checked on after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pushed out of bounds by Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack, left, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, throws the ball away under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is checked on after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had to be helped to the locker room after hurting his left knee while trying to rally his team against the Los Angeles Chargers, when a loss would have eliminated them from playoff contention.

The Chiefs were trailing 16-13 with just under two minutes to go when Mahomes scrambled toward the Kansas City sideline, threw the ball away and was spun to the ground by Chargers defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand.

Recommended Videos

Mahomes immediately grabbed his left knee, which appeared to hyperextend as he was going to the ground. He was taken to the blue injury tent on the Kansas City sideline, then helped to the locker room with a towel over his head.

Gardner Minshew entered the game and was intercepted by Derwin James with 14 seconds remaining to lock up the Chiefs' loss.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos