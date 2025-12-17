Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes begins rehab after knee surgery with eye on Week 1 return in 2026

FILE - Rick Burkholder, Chiefs Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance, talks to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, on ground, after Mahomes was injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has begun rehab following surgery to repair two torn ligaments in his left knee, and the team is optimistic the two-time MVP could be back early next season — perhaps even by the time Kansas City plays Week 1.

Rick Burkholder, their vice president of sports medicine and performance, said Wednesday the procedure performed in Dallas by Dr. Dan Cooper on Monday night went well. The operation happened about 24 hours after Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL in a loss to the Chargers.

The recovery time for such an injury is about ninth months, though it could vary by several months depending on various factors. Next season is expected to kick off on September 10, 2026, and the Chiefs could play their first game a few days later.

“Every player is different. Every sport is different. Every position is different,” Burkholder said. “(Mahomes) is so in tune to what he does, he does it a little quicker. Ballpark on this is nine months, but it could be a month or two more, a month or two less.”

The loss to the Chargers eliminated the Chiefs from postseason contention, ending that streak at a decade. They had also won the past nine AFC West titles, reached the previous seven conference championship games and played in the past three Super Bowls.

Now, backup Gardner Minshew will quarterback them through the final three games beginning Sunday at Tennessee.

“Quick turnaround from a very emotional game, and obviously the situation with Pat, the situation with our team's playoff picture,” he said. “But you know what? You are where you're at. We have to turn this around and get a win this weekend.”

The Chiefs could be missing several big names beyond their star quarterback.

Rashee Rice and fellow wide receiver Tyquan Thornton are in the concussion protocol after taking vicious hits in the game against Los Angeles, while left tackle Jaylon Moore remains out with a knee injury and right tackle Jawaan Taylor is out with an elbow issue.

On defense, cornerback Trent McDuffie is still dealing with a knee injury and linebacker Leo Chenal with a shoulder problem.

None of those players practiced Wednesday.

“We'll see how they roll timewise for the game,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

As for Mahomes, he plans to return to Kansas City by Friday, where he will continue rehabbing with Burkholder's staff. Leading the effort will be Julie Frymyer, his assistant trainer and top physical therapist, whose name made headlines during the 2022-23 playoffs for her role in helping Mahomes overcome a severe high-ankle sprain without having to miss a game.

Frymyer was even featured alongside Mahomes recently in a State Farm insurance commercial.

“I think you guys know, as a player, his mindset is a little different than most,” Burkholder said. “He's so regimented in what he does. He's in here at 6 a.m. He's the last guy out at night. He'll take the rehab like that. When you add up all the little things, that allows the player to get back faster. They don't heal up faster, they just get back to performance faster.”

Reid said he's spoken daily with Mahomes since the injury in the closing minutes of Sunday's game.

“He's so positive right now,” Reid said. “Like Rick said, he attacked this thing the day of. You wouldn't expect anything less. ‘Get me up, get me going,’ he's basically saying, an hour after the game. ‘Brace me up and let me go.’ It's not one of those injuries, obviously, but that's his mindset. I think he'll do great with the rehab. He's a pretty fast healer that way. And his attitude is 90% of things, how you go about it. How you're willing to push through the pain to get right.”

Minshew acknowledged a strange feeling walking through the team facility without Mahomes this week. But the two QBs have been in touch, and the veteran of 46 starts across seven NFL seasons is looking forward to Mahomes' input the rest of the way.

“He's been great, man. Soon as he's been figuring things out, he's been texting the QB room,” Minshew said. “Very positive. Trying to get us fired up. That dude still wants us to win. That's what he cares about.”

