Radford tops VMI 97-90 Sunday afternoon

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford men’s basketball team used a balanced and efficient shooting performance to secure a 97-90 victory over VMI on Sunday afternoon.

Radford set a season high at the free-throw line, earning 40 attempts and converting 32 for an 80% success rate. The Highlanders leaned heavily on their starters, who accounted for 84 of the team’s 97 points.

Dennis Parker Jr. led all scorers with 26 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Jaylon Johnson followed with a career-high 23 points for Radford. Tyson Brown posted a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds, sealing the win with a late stretch of made free throws.

Del Jones contributed 15 points, making nine of his 10 attempts from the foul line. Mari Jordan led the bench with eight points.

VMI was led by junior TJ Johnson, who finished with 21 points as he hit five of eight three pointers. Tan Yildizoglu finished with 15 points, while Linus Holmstrom (14), Alexander Daushvili (14), and Mario Tatum, Jr. (13) also ended up in double digits scoring. Yildizoglu also logged a game-high seven assists for VMI