Strong second half sends Virginia Tech women to 79-47 win over Radford

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech closed out the 2025 calendar year with a dominant 79-47 victory over Radford on Sunday afternoon at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies finished a perfect 9-0 at home against nonconference opponents and improved to 11-3 overall.

Virginia Tech and Radford traded baskets early as the Hokies worked to establish offensive rhythm. Mel Daley scored eight seconds after the opening tip, but Radford answered with timely 3-pointers to keep the game close. With the score tied entering the media timeout, Carys Baker’s basket in the paint gave Virginia Tech an 11-9 lead late in the first quarter.

The game remained competitive in the second period, with both teams matching scores. Radford briefly took a 20-17 lead midway through the quarter before Virginia Tech regained control behind second-chance points. Aniya Trent scored four points and added a block during a late run that helped the Hokies take a 31-24 advantage into halftime.

Virginia Tech increased its defensive pressure in the third quarter, holding Radford to four field goals and forcing five turnovers. The Hokies opened the half with a 6-0 run and extended the margin with contributions from Daley, Baker and Carleigh Wenzel. Late free throws pushed the lead to 51-34 at the end of the third quarter.

The Hokies put the game away in the final period, shooting 62.5% from the field and 66.7% from 3-point range. Virginia Tech closed the game with an 11-0 run, sparked by its bench, and led by as many as 32 points on the way to the 79-47 win.

Georgia Simonsen led the Highlanders with 15 points while Joi Williams was held to just 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting.