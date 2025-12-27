26th annual Northside Invitational Tournament tips off

ROANOKE, Va. – The 26th annual Northside Invitational Tournament has tipped off from Bill Pope Gymnasium. It’s another year full of great competition from the likes of Liberty Christian Academy, Alleghany, defending Class 1 State Champion George Wythe and the host Northside.

In first round action, Alleghany defeated George Wythe 58-51 in what was a close, back-and-forth game for much of the afternoon.

North Cross also earned a round one victory over Rustburg, 87-39. Both the Raiders and the Cougars advance to the semifinals on Monday while the Maroons and Red Devils drop to the consolation bracket.

More games on tap Saturday night include LCA vs. Blacksburg and Glenvar vs. Northside.