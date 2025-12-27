Lakers' Austin Reaves could miss at least a month with a strained left calf

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves shields the ball from Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LOS ANGELES – Austin Reaves could miss at least a month with a strained left calf, a damaging blow for the struggling Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers said Friday that Reaves had been diagnosed with a grade 2 left gastrocnemius strain. He will be evaluated again in approximately four weeks.

Reaves didn't play in the second half of the Lakers' 119-96 loss to Houston on Thursday. He had 12 points before leaving what became Los Angeles' third straight defeat.

That was Reaves' second game back after he had missed three in a row, also with a strained left calf. He is second on the Lakers behind Luka Doncic with 26.6 points per game.

