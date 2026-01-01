Ben Hammond scores career-high 30 points as Virginia Tech overwhelms No. 21 Virginia 95-85 in 3OT

Virginia Tech guard Ben Hammond (3) is congratulated by a teammate during the third overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia , Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Ben Hammond scored a career-high 30 points to lift Virginia Tech to a 95-85 triple-overtime victory against No. 21 Virginia on Wednesday.

Hammond, who came off the bench, made just 7 of 16 from the floor, but hit 16 of 18 from the free-throw line for the Hokies (12-2, 1-0 Atlantic Coast), who have won four games in overtime this season.

Recommended Videos

Malik Thomas had 26 points for the Cavaliers (11-2, 0-1), who had their six-game winning streak end. Thijs De Ridder scored 22.

There were 17 ties and 20 lead changes in the game. Hammond scored eight points in the third overtime, sparking a 10-1 run that helped the Hokies build a nine-point lead and pull away.

Both teams squandered opportunities to end the game much sooner.

At the end of regulation, both teams missed shots in the final 30 seconds that would have won the game. Then in the first overtime, Virginia led 68-66, but the Hokies’ Christian Gurdak scored on a dunk with about four seconds remaining to force another overtime.

In the second overtime, Virginia Tech led 75-70 with less than 15 seconds remaining. Thomas scored six points on back-to-back possessions before Chance Mallory’s putback at the buzzer tied the game at 78.

Hammond carried the Hokies, who played without injured starters Tobi Lawal and Tyler Johnson and shot just 35% from the floor. Amani Hansberry, Neoklis Avdalas, and Gurdak each had 17 points.

The Cavaliers shot a season-low 36% from the floor, including 10 of 45 on 3-point attempts.