College Hoops: Radford wins at home, VMI falls on the road

ROANOKE, Va. – Radford moved to 2-0 in Big South play for the first time since the 2020-2021 season with a home win over Presbyterian, 80-61. Del Jones dropped 27 points while Dennis Parker Jr. added 22 points. Radford finished at 50% shooting.

VMI fell on the road to ETSU, 81-67. Cam Morris III had 25 points for the Buccaneers while TJ Johnson led the Keydets with 30 points and nine rebounds. Tan Yildizoglu added 11 points.

At the Division II ranks Wednesday night, Ferrum College hosted a doubleheader as both men’s and women’s programs host Barton College. The women’s program loss by a score of 54-49, with the men prevailing for the narrow 79-78 victory.

Here’s a look at Division III Men’s ODAC action from Wednesday:

-Roanoke College def. Shenandoah, 77-34

-Lynchburg def. Eastern Mennonite, 95-59

-Averett def. Randolph-Macon, 62-60

-Bridgewater def. Randolph College, 87-76

-Virginia Wesleyan def. Washington & Lee, 79-54

Here’s a look at Division III Women’s ODAC action from Wednesday:

-Virginia Wesleyan def. Lynchburg, 79-76

-Bridgewater def. Roanoke, 70-53

-Randolph-Macon def. Guilford, 64-63

-Washington & Lee def. Randolph College, 66-43

-Shenandoah def. Averett, 70-38

-Hollins def. Eastern Mennonite, 81-65