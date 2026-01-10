High School hoops: Patrick Henry hands Hidden Valley first loss this season, 72-49

ROANOKE, Va. – In boys high school basketball action from Friday night, Patrick Henry handed Hidden Valley its first loss of the season by a score of 72-49. The Patriots started the game on a 6-0 run with Jake Painter scoring two early buckets. The lead was up to 10 by the end of the first quarter.

Hidden Valley rallied in the second quarter and cut the deficit in half by halftime, 28-23. But the Patriots pulled away for the River Ridge District home win.

On the girls side of the district, Salem defeated Christiansburg 79-30. In the process, senior Gabby Crawley reached 1,000 career points.

At William Fleming, the Colonels swept William Byrd by winning on the boys and girls side. The Lady Colonels won by a score of 64-26 while the boys capped the night by winning 62-48. The highlight of the night proved to be the latest inductees into the William Fleming Athletics Hall of Fame. Cynthia Brown (C/O 1973) and Brittan Cabbler (C/O 2007) were both honored. Brown was a longtime basketball coach with the girls program and the volleyball program at William Fleming. While Cabbler was a standout track and field athlete.

BOYS SCORES:

-William Fleming def. William Byrd, 62-48

-Cave Spring def. Blacksburg, 63-30

-Salem def. Christiansburg, 75-63

-Martinsville def. Floyd Co., 66-38

-Patrick Henry def. Hidden Valley, 72-49

GIRLS SCORES:

-William Fleming def. William Byrd, 64-26

-Salem def. Christiansburg, 79-30

-Hidden Valley def. Patrick Henry, 45-23

-Cave Spring def. Blacksburg, 49-34