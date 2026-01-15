ODAC Hoops: Roanoke men down Hampden-Sydney, W&L women remain unbeaten

ROANOKE, Va. – In ODAC hoops action Wednesday night, the Roanoke College men defeated Hampden-Sydney at home, 62-47. The Maroons were led by Jackson Bell who recorded his first career double-double, 17 points and 10 rebounds.

On the women’s side of the conference, Washington & Lee improved to 14-0 this season after a 78-61 victory over Hollins. Zaria Holden scored the first 10 points for the Green and Gold before finishing with 21 points. But it was business as usual for Mary Schleusner of Washington & Lee, recording 25 points and 19 rebounds.

Other ODAC women’s results:

-Randolph def. EMU, 76-68

-Bridgewater def. Lynchburg, 76-61

-Shenandoah def. Randolph-Macon, 67-42

-Averett def. Roanoke, 73-64

Other ODAC men’s results:

-Washington & Lee def. Shenandoah, 73-69

-Averett def. Randolph, 74-55

-Randolph-Macon def. Bridgewater, 103-47

-Virginia Wesleyan def. Lynchburg, 70-59