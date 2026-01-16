VMI introduces Ingram as next head football coach

LEXINGTON, Va. – A fierce, energetic leader of men. That’s just some of the words and expressions used to describe Ashley Ingram. As he was introduced as the 34th head football coach in VMI history, leaders say it was important to call upon someone ready to transform a program, lives, and bring wins in more ways than one.

“We’ve got to build a team and a culture and a program where our guys stay here and they’re committed to the name on the front of the jersey more than the name on the back of the jersey,” Ingram said.

VMI Lieutenant General David Furness said the Institute’s national search resulted in 50 applicants for the head coaching position. Director of Athletics Jamal Walton added it was clear why Ingram stood out.

“We wanted the best coach out there, you know, and he was the best coach out there,” Walton said. “I think he fulfilled everything that we were looking for. When he talked about the toughest team and the closest team, that’s what makes this place great, the shared experiences you have as a VMI cadet. We needed somebody that could embody that.”

Ingram was most recently at Carson-Newman, where he had the Eagles program soaring in just two seasons. That experience gives him confidence he can do the same at Lexington, where the cadets have had back-to-back one-win campaigns.

“We’ve got some work to do,” said Ingram. “I just met with every single player. They’re excited. I think they’re determined to turn this thing around. I know I am. I didn’t take this job to check a box along a career path. I took this job to come here and win football games, and that’s going to be our intent.”

Another pivotal part to this hire is Ingram’s experience with academy schools. He spent 16 years at Navy, serving in multiple roles under the leadership of Ken Niumatulolo.

“The military experience definitely helps just because of the continuity that you have with this place,” Walton added. “With him having Naval Academy experience, it was great. But he also has been at Bucknell. He also was at Carson-Newman. So he’s also seen some things at a different level, too.”

Schematically, we can expect to see an option-style offense with the goal of bringing some excitement back into Foster Stadium. With that said, one of Ingram’s biggest jobs is also the toughest, recruiting young men to come to VMI. But he describes it as a privilege rather than pressure.

“I looked at it like this place has a lot to sell. Now, is it for everyone? Maybe not. But there are a lot of great students out there,” Ingram said. “There are a lot of great young men out there that can play football but are looking for something different.”

“He sees what this place can be. And some people may say, well, ‘Why?’ He says, ‘Why not?’”