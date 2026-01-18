Wembanyama helps Spurs fend off season-high 55 points from Edwards as Spurs top Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Joan Beringer (19) is blocked by San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) as he drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Victor Wembanyama had 39 points and nine rebounds, corralling a critical offensive rebound in the final seconds, enabling the San Antonio Spurs to fend off Anthony Edwards' season-high 55 points and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-123 on Saturday night.

Donte DiVincenzo's 24-foot, 3-pointer put the Timberwolves up 119-118 with 1:03 remaining. Wembanyama responded with a 20-footer and then blocked Joan Beringer's reverse layup 13 seconds later to preserve the one-point lead.

De'Aaron Fox added 25 points and 12 assists as San Antonio avoided a season sweep of its three-game set against Minnesota. Keldon Johnson added 20 points for the Spurs.

Edwards had 26 points in the fourth quarter, going 5 for 7 on 3-pointers and nearly completed a repeat of Minnesota's last game against San Antonio.

Edwards drained a 3-pointer in the final seconds on Jan. 11 as San Antonio blew a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter in losing 104-103 at Minnesota.

Edwards' late barrage was needed after the Spurs set a season-high in the first half.

The Spurs shot 57% from the field in outscoring the Wolves 48-22 in the second quarter. It was San Antonio’s highest scoring quarter since 1987 and fourth most in franchise history for any quarter.

Wembanyama was 3 for 5 on 3-pointers in scoring 23 points in the first half, matching his season high for points in any half.

The Timberwolves rallied, as they did Jan. 11, outscoring the Spurs 40-27 in the third quarter and opened the fourth on a 9-2 run capped by a 3-pointer in the corner that Edwards punctuated by pounding his chest at the sellout crowd.

Wembanyama was scoreless through the first 10 minutes of the third quarter but ended with a flourish on a driving dunk to close the period.

Timberwolves: At Utah on Tuesday night.

Spurs: Host Utah on Monday night.

