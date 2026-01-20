Skip to main content
Warriors guard Jimmy Butler goes down with right knee injury in 3rd quarter against Heat

Janie Mccauley

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCOWarriors star Jimmy Butler was helped off the court with a right knee injury at the 7:41 mark of the third quarter of Monday's game against his former Miami team.

Butler was hurt moments after catching a pass in the paint when he went down hard and awkwardly following a collision with the Heat's Davion Mitchell — who was called for a foul.

The knee buckled upon his landing and Butler grimaced and grabbed at his knee while down for a couple of minutes. He needed teammates Gary Payton II and Buddy Hield to escort him off the court and to the locker room after the fall on the Warriors' offensive end. When he finally got up with assistance, he was unable to put any pressure on his knee.

In 21 minutes, Butler had 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting, four assists and three rebounds.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

