New Era: Hollins Basketball’s Best Season Ever

ROANOKE, Va. – Hollins University women’s basketball is in the midst of a historic season, turning steady rebuilding efforts into tangible success and record-setting results.

The Green and Gold recently secured their 13th win of the season, the most in program history, signaling a new era for the program under veteran head coach Emilee Dunton. Increased fan support and on-court consistency have become hallmarks of a team that has steadily climbed back into contention.

“It’s been terrific. I love it,” guard Abby Kingery said of the atmosphere surrounding the team.

Forward Gracie Huffard echoed the sentiment, calling the current roster her favorite during her playing career. “This has been by far my favorite team to be a part of and my favorite coaches to be coached by,” she said.

Dunton credited the team’s success to buy-in and effort, noting that the process has required patience. The program faced a reset following the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted momentum built by multiple 11-win seasons prior to the canceled year.

“We were rebuilding it again,” Dunton said. “Players who buy into the system we want to play and play hard — that’s what it takes.”

That rebuild has included a strong local presence. Patrick County graduate Missy Hazard joined the roster alongside three Lord Botetourt graduates, including Kingery and Huffard, who transferred from USC Aiken. The familiarity among the players has translated into cohesion on the court.

“Growing up together, being in high school together and being coached by the same high school coach — that competitive mindset was definitely implemented in us,” Huffard said.

Kingery, a recent state champion at Lord Botetourt, said the experience continues to fuel her motivation at the collegiate level. “I obviously want to continue that and give anyone else that feeling,” she said.

Adding to the program’s foundation is a familiar presence on the bench. Dunton’s father, Randy, a longtime coach with NCAA Tournament experience.

“I think it’s important to have someone who has coached and coached in as many games as he has--in the NCAA Tournament,” Dunton said. “Obviously he raised me, we played a lot together, he coached me as a player. So it’s just great to know I have him on the bench or even at halftime just to get his thoughts.”

While the season is already etched into program history, Hollins remains focused on what lies ahead. The team has its sights set on an ODAC Tournament berth and continuing to build momentum.

“Hopefully making the ODAC Tournament this year,” Kingery said. “It’s given us a lot of momentum to keep pushing.”

Dunton emphasized that the work is far from finished. “It means a lot to be the most successful team in program history,” she said, “but we do have other goals, and we don’t want to stop working now.”