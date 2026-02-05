Brent Pry excited to be back at Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Brent Pry is returning to Virginia Tech, rejoining the Hokies’ football program as defensive coordinator under new head coach James Franklin.

Franklin announced his coaching staff this week, confirming Pry’s move back into a coordinator role after serving as the program’s head coach from 2022–25. Pry was dismissed during the 2025 season following an 0-3 start but now takes over leadership of the defense and linebackers.

“You know, it seems like a tough decision, but really it’s not when you think about what’s important to me and my family,” Pry said Wednesday. “And that’s working with and aligning with somebody that you trust and know as a leader, as a man, and how he’s going to treat people, and how he’s going to run the organization. You know, there was no bitterness for me. A chance to continue to help Virginia Tech turn the corner and be proud again. I want that, and this was an opportunity to continue to do that. And then my family and I love this community.”

Pry brings more than three decades of coaching experience and a long-standing relationship with Franklin, with the two previously working together at Penn State and Vanderbilt. Their professional connection dates back to the early 1990s, when Pry coached at East Stroudsburg University while Franklin played quarterback.

“I think the humility and the love that he has for Virginia Tech and how much he believes in this place, I think that plays a major role, and I don’t know a lot of people that could have done that,” said head coach James Franklin.

During his tenure as head coach at Virginia Tech, Pry guided the Hokies to consecutive bowl appearances in 2023 and 2024, including a Military Bowl victory and a Duke’s Mayo Bowl berth. Prior to his time in Blacksburg, he served as defensive coordinator at Penn State from 2014–21, where his defenses consistently ranked among the nation’s top units.

Franklin said Pry’s familiarity with the program and extensive defensive background made him a natural fit for the staff. While the move is unconventional, Franklin emphasized the value of continuity and experience as the Hokies look to rebound in the ACC.

Pry’s return is one of the most notable coaching developments in recent Virginia Tech history, signaling a blend of familiarity and fresh direction as the program enters a new chapter.