Virginia Tech announces football coaching staff additions

James Franklin, Virginia Tech's new head football coach, smiles after he was presented with a team jersey during an NCAA college football news conference, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

Virginia Tech coach James Franklin announced multiple coaching appointments and retentions Tuesday, assembling a staff that blends returning leaders with experienced additions from the Power Five, NFL and postseason levels.

Brent Pry returns to Blacksburg as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach after spending four seasons as the Hokies’ head coach. Pry led Virginia Tech to bowl appearances in 2023 and 2024 and previously worked with Franklin at Penn State and Vanderbilt, where his defenses ranked among the nation’s best.

Sean Spencer was named run game coordinator and defensive line coach after two seasons at Texas A&M. The Aggies reached the College Football Playoff in 2025 and ranked among the national leaders in tackles for loss and total defense. Spencer also brings NFL experience from time with the New York Giants.

Anthony Midget returns to his alma mater as pass game coordinator and safeties coach. A former Virginia Tech team captain and All-American, Midget recently served as an assistant secondary coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers and previously coached defensive backs with the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans.

Vic Hall joins the Hokies as defensive recruiting coordinator and nickels coach after coaching safeties at Rutgers in 2025. He brings experience from multiple collegiate stops and played collegiately at Virginia.

On offense, Ty Howle was named offensive coordinator and tight ends coach after six seasons at Penn State. He helped develop the program’s first John Mackey Award winner in 2024. Norval McKenzie joins the staff as assistant head coach, run game coordinator and running backs coach following three seasons at Georgia Tech, where his units ranked among the ACC’s top rushing attacks.

Matt Moore returns for his second season as offensive line coach after helping the Hokies rank among the ACC’s leaders in rushing offense in 2025. Danny O’Brien was hired as quarterbacks coach following coaching stops at the collegiate and professional levels, including Penn State and the Canadian Football League. Fontel Mines remains on staff as offensive recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach after completing his fourth season in Blacksburg.

Doug Shearer was named special teams coordinator after four seasons at UConn, where his units ranked among the nation’s most productive. Chuck Losey was appointed assistant athletics director for athletic performance for football after more than two decades working in collegiate strength and conditioning.

Franklin also announced several additions and retentions to the program’s support staff, including analysts, position assistants and athletic performance personnel, combining returning Virginia Tech staff members with former colleagues from Penn State.