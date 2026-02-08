Virginia Tech falls to NC State on the road, 82-73

RALEIGH, NC – Paul McNeil Jr. scored 21 points to lead NC State past Virginia Tech 82-73 on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolfpack, receiving votes in the national polls, jumped out to a fast start and never trailed, improving their record while handing the Hokies their seventh loss of the season.

Virginia Tech (16-7, 5-6 ACC) had four players score in double figures, led by Amani Hansberry with 19 points. Tobi Lawal added 17 points and 15 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season, while Neoklis Avdalas finished with 14 points and Jaden Schutt added 11.

NC State opened the game on a 20-7 run before Virginia Tech responded with nine straight points to trim the deficit. The Hokies pulled within three at 24-21 following a basket by Jailen Bedford with 6:18 remaining in the first half.

The Wolfpack answered with an 11-0 surge, capped by a 3-pointer from McNeil, to regain control. Virginia Tech went into halftime trailing 36-24 after shooting just 8 of 30 from the field.

The Hokies came out aggressively in the second half, applying defensive pressure and generating 17 second-chance points. Schutt knocked down a 3-pointer at the 11:20 mark to cut the margin to three, but NC State quickly steadied and kept Virginia Tech at bay the rest of the way.

Avdalas connected on his first two 3-point attempts, while Lawal grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds. Virginia Tech’s starters were Avdalas, Ben Hammond, Bedford, Lawal and Hansberry for the third straight game, and Avdalas recorded the Hokies’ lone block.

Virginia Tech returns to action Wednesday at Clemson for a 7 p.m. tip at Littlejohn Coliseum. The game will air on ACC Network.