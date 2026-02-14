Tyler Meeks named LCA head football coach

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty Christian Academy has named Tyler Meeks as its new head football coach, the school announced, succeeding Frank Rocco.

Meeks, a Liberty Christian graduate, played on two state championship teams for the Bulldogs before continuing his playing career at Liberty University. A tight end, Meeks helped the Flames win two Big South Conference championships and earn the program’s first postseason victory.

After graduating, Meeks began his coaching career at Liberty Christian before spending four seasons at Indian Land High School in South Carolina. He returned to LCA two years ago as defensive coordinator and helped guide the Bulldogs to the 2024 state championship. In total, Meeks has been part of three state titles at LCA — two as a player and one as an assistant coach.

In addition to coaching, Meeks serves as the school’s dean of men in the high school, where he provides leadership and spiritual mentorship.

“We are excited for Tyler’s leadership and the future of LCA football,” said Dr. Jeff Capps, LCA head of schools. “LCA has a rich football history, and we are blessed to have Coach Meeks step into the role of head football coach. His experience here will help make a smooth transition as we continue to use football to help young men develop spiritually, academically, socially and physically.”

Athletic Director Paul Redgate said Meeks’ leadership and vision made him a strong fit for the role.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tyler Meeks as our new head football coach,” Redgate said. “He is a relational leader with a strong work ethic and a clear vision for developing young men both on and off the field.”

Meeks said he is honored to lead the program.

“I am truly humbled and honored to have the opportunity to lead the football program at LCA,” Meeks said. “This program means so much to me, and it is a responsibility I do not take lightly. We are committed to building upon the rich tradition of LCA football and pursuing excellence in all we do.”

Meeks and his wife, Rachel, have been married nine years and have two sons, Tyson and Dallas.