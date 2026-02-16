Virginia tops Stanford 75-69 to return to the win column

STANFORD, Calif. – Virginia erased an early eight-point deficit and used a strong second quarter and late scoring from Kymora Johnson to earn a 75-69 victory over Stanford on Sunday at Maples Pavilion.

Johnson scored a game-high 25 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists as the Cavaliers improved to 18-8 overall and 10-5 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Caitlin Weimar added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Gabby White chipped in 11 points and nine boards, all off the bench, as Virginia held a 36-6 advantage in bench scoring.

Virginia went 28 of 32 at the free-throw line, while Stanford finished 15 of 20. The Cavaliers also outrebounded the Cardinal 46-36 and recorded their 10th ACC win, matching their highest conference total since the 2017-18 season.

Stanford jumped out to a 10-2 lead, but Virginia closed the opening quarter on a 9-3 run to trail 13-11. White provided an early spark, scoring five points in seven first-quarter minutes.

The Cavaliers took control in the second quarter, outscoring Stanford 25-15 to build a 36-28 halftime lead. Johnson beat the buzzer to end the half, while White led all scorers at the break with 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting. Virginia’s bench outscored Stanford’s reserves 19-4 in the first half.

Stanford pulled within one early in the third quarter and later tied the game at 45 with 4:46 remaining, but Virginia closed the period on an 11-4 run, all at the free-throw line, to take a 59-51 lead into the fourth.

The Cardinal surged ahead with a 13-1 run to grab a 64-62 advantage with 4:22 left. Johnson responded with two free throws to tie the game, then secured an offensive rebound and knocked down a 3-pointer to put Virginia back in front. She sealed the win by converting eight consecutive free throws in the final minutes.