Former Virginia coach Tony Bennett joins Lakers as NBA draft adviser to GM Rob Pelinka

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Former Virginia coach Tony Bennett, a two-time national coach of the year, joined the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday as NBA draft adviser to president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka.

Bennett was Virginia’s coach from 2009-24 and guided the Cavaliers to the 2019 national championship. Bennett compiled a 364-136 record at Virginia.

“As we refine and build out our NBA draft and scouting processes, we could think of no better basketball mind than Tony Bennett to have as a resource,” Pelinka said in a statement.

“Tony’s track record of forming culture, with high-character, high-skill and high-IQ players is revered and respected across all basketball circles. Tony will be an incredible asset to our basketball leadership, to our scouts and to our draft department as a whole. We are truly excited.”

Bennett is Virginia’s career leader in wins.

Virginia honored Bennett in a ceremony before Saturday’s 86-83 win over Miami, naming the court at John Paul Jones Arena after him. With a group of his former players by his side, Bennett watched as his signature was unveiled on the court.

Bennett was the AP national coach of the year in 2007 and 2018. He led Virginia to six ACC regular-season championships. He coached at Washington State from 2006-09.

“When Rob and I began talking, what stood out to me was the chance to help out such a storied organization,” Bennett said in a statement. “The Lakers carry a tradition that speaks for itself, so to be connected to it and assist Rob and the Lakers in any way I can is exciting.”

Bennett played under his father, Dick Bennett, at Wisconsin-Green Bay before playing four years in the NBA, including three for Charlotte, from 1992-95.