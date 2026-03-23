NCAA Women’s Tournament | Virginia def. Iowa, 83-75

Virginia guard Kymora Johnson (21) celebrates after making a three-point basket during the first half against Iowa in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, March 23, 2026, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Ia. – In the NCAA Women’s Tournament, No. 10 Virginia defeated No. 2 Iowa, 83-75 in double overtime. The Cavaliers become the first program to advance from the First Four round to reach the Sweet 16.

The Cavaliers had a strong opening half, trading buckets with the Hawkeyes. Then an 8-2 run in the second quarter helped give them a 28-23 halftime lead. Caitlin Weimar had 8 first half points along with Kymora Johnson.

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At the start of the second half, Iowa opened up with an 18-4 run as Ava Heiden and Hannah Stuelke played bully ball to build a nine point lead.

But Virginia kept fighting, outscoring Iowa 18-9 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

In the Cavaliers’ second overtime game of the tournament, they showed toughness once again. Johnson hit a bank shot in the closing seconds to force a second overtime period.

Paris Clark had timely shots in that period as she finished with 20 points. Johnson lead the team with 28 points.

Ava Heiden led the Hawkeyes with 26 points.

Virginia will play TCU in the Sweet 16.