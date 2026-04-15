Bayern primed to finish the job against Real Madrid in Champions League

Bayern's Kim Min-jae and Bayern's Harry Kane having fun during a training session ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

MUNICH – Bayern Munich is primed to finish the job against embattled Real Madrid to reach the Champions League semifinals on the way to a potential treble of trophies from an outstanding season.

The Bavarian powerhouse holds a 2-1 lead over Madrid from the first leg of their quarterfinal last week, and coach Vincent Kompany has a full squad at his disposal with no injuries after Bayern smashed the Bundesliga goals record with a 5-0 rout of St. Pauli at the weekend.

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That victory put Bayern within touching distance of yet another league title – the 13th in 14 years – while it faces Bayer Leverkusen in the semifinals of the German Cup on April 22.

Bayern’s excellence contrasts sharply with Madrid’s troubles. The 15-time European champion faces the prospect of a second consecutive season without a trophy unless it beats Bayern away by two goals in what is sure to be a hostile environment in Munich.

Madrid was held 1-1 at home by Girona at the weekend, allowing Barcelona to open a nine-point lead in La Liga, after its third straight game without a win.

Kylian Mbappé received a blow to his face at the end of that match but will be able to play as Madrid attempts a famed “remontada” (comeback) to salvage the tie and keep alive its hopes of a trophy in the competition that defines the club.

“We are the team that never gives up,” coach Álvaro Arbeloa said.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer