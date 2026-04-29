Silent Tactic is out of the Kentucky Derby because of a foot injury, trainer says

(Charlie Riedel, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Kentucky Derby entrant Silent Tactic works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Silent Tactic is out of the Kentucky Derby because of a foot injury, trainer Mark Casse said Wednesday.

Silent Tactic’s exit puts Great White into the field of 20 horses for the first leg of the Triple Crown.

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Casse said it was a very slight separation in one of Silent Tactic’s feet that caused him and owner John Oxley to make the decision.

Casse said it was made early to allow preparations to begin to run the colt in the Preakness on May 16.

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