Skip to main content
Rain icon
59º
Join Insider
Trending
Rich Creek Mayor arrested for public intoxication near tanker train derailment in Giles County
Programs that could be cut as Roanoke schools continue to close a budget gap
Emergency crews respond to tanker train derailment in Giles County
Virginia State Police launch “Operation Drive Safe 220″ safety initiative
Showers and storms expected to impact Central and Southwest Virginia Wednesday afternoon
Merger between MemberOne and Virginia Credit Union causes issues for ex-MemberOne customers

Sports

Silent Tactic is out of the Kentucky Derby because of a foot injury, trainer says

Associated Press

Kentucky Derby entrant Silent Tactic works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Silent Tactic is out of the Kentucky Derby because of a foot injury, trainer Mark Casse said Wednesday.

Silent Tactic’s exit puts Great White into the field of 20 horses for the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Recommended Videos

Casse said it was a very slight separation in one of Silent Tactic’s feet that caused him and owner John Oxley to make the decision.

Casse said it was made early to allow preparations to begin to run the colt in the Preakness on May 16.

___

AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.