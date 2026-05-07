ACC Softball Tournament | Virginia walks-off Pitt, 2-1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Pitt and Virginia combined for just six hits Wednesday night in the first round of the ACC Softball Tournament. But the biggest hits came late, sending the Cavaliers to a dramatic 2-1 walk-off win over the Panthers.

The Cavaliers (38-12) will take the field against No. 3 seed Virginia Tech on Thursday, at 7:30 p.m. ET in an in-state quarterfinal showdown. Macee Eaton tied the ballgame up in the bottom of the sixth inning with a solo home run, her 12th of the season, bringing the score to 1-1.

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With the game still tied in the bottom of the seventh, Appomattox County grad, Kelsey Hackett put down a bunt to score Halifax County native Kamyria Woody-Giggetts for the 2-1 victory. Former Rustburg standout Eden Bigham picked up the win in the circle, striking out seven batters and allowing just two hits and no runs in 4.0 innings pitched.