Blacksburg’s Szefc continues diamond dominance

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Whether it’s the pitcher’s mound, at the plate, or in the field, Blacksburg’s Sam Szefc has proved to not only be one of the area’s best players, but one of the best in the state of Virginia.

“I knew I was capable of doing it preseason,” said Szefc. “Putting in all the work in the offseason and really finishing my product has been good for me. I think it’s up to my standard. I could always play a little better, but that’s almost impossible to ask for, so I’m happy.”

There’s no reason not to be. Sam Szecf leads his team in every major offensive category—hits, batting average, home runs, etc.

His family is deeply rooted in baseball. His father, John Szecf, serves as Virginia Tech’s Head Coach and has accumulated more than 600 career wins. It’s a big reason why Sam has developed into not only a great player, but an outstanding teammate.

“He’s another coach on the field. He’s an extension of our staff on the field,” said Jonathan Hagee, Blacksburg’s Head Coach. “Being from the family he was raised in, they’ve raised him the right way. He’s been around [baseball] since he was a young guy. Just a great family. We can talk about all the things Sam does on the field, on the mound, in the field, at the plate, but it’s ultimately his leadership and the kind of person he is. He’s the ultimate teammate. Every guy in that dugout would tell you they love him and that they would go to bat for him.”

Szecf doesn’t just shine on the diamond. A 1st and Ten Trophy Tour winner, he also excels on the football field. His skills transfer from sport to sport, but it’s his mindset that separates him from other dual-sport athletes.

“I try to, after a bad at-bat or an error, take the rest of the inning or the next batter and think about what I could have done better, then just move on,” said Szefc. “You’re going to make mistakes—that’s baseball. You just have to move on and be better for it.”

Thanks to video game-like numbers, Szefc has verbally committed to Virginia Tech to play under his father. However, he’s not done at the high school level just yet.

“I sleep really well knowing he’s going to be back next year. In my mind, there’s not a better player in the state of Virginia. I think his stats reflect that. We’re glad he’s a Bruin for sure.”