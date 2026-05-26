Virginia Tech baseball unphased by West Coast travel ahead of NCAA Tournament

It’s no surprise Virginia Tech baseball has made the NCAA tournament. The Hokies went 11-5 in their final stretch of the season to help secure an at large bid. The surprise comes more so with seeding and location, as Virginia Tech joins a regional field in Los Angeles that includes the top team in the tournament in UCLA, WCC champion Saint Mary’s and Big West champion Cal Poly.

The Hokies are the only ones who will have to cross a state line to get to the regional, but they don’t foresee the travel as a deterrent.

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“We’ve been out to the west coast once this year already,” said Head Coach John Szefc. “I’ve actually personally been to a regional at UCLA in 2015, 11 years ago when I was at Maryland. So I kind of know the drill out there, but we’ll be fine. I mean, our guys are travel tested, battle tested.”

“We now know how the time changes affect us and when we need to fall asleep in order to not affect us as much. So just having that under our belts has been pretty good,” said Henry Cooke, a senior catcher for Virginia Tech.

The Hokies take on Cal Poly on Friday at 8 p.m.