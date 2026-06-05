Cave Spring girls soccer tops Hidden Valley for third straight Region 3D title

ROANOKE, Va. – Cave Spring and Hidden Valley girls soccer programs met for a fourth time Thursday night, with a Region 3D championship up for grabs. The Titans defense was sharp for much of the game until the Knights eventually broke through.

Late in the first half, Riley Guzo scored the first goal of the game after a scramble took place in front of the net. From there, Cave Spring scored two more goals in the second half for the 3-0 region championship win. It proved to be the third consecutive for the Knights program.

Other girls soccer regional championships:

-Region 2C: Nelson Co. def. Glenvar, 3-0

-Region 3C: Western Albemarle def. LCA, 5-1

Boys soccer regional championships:

-Region 1B: Altavista def. Luray, 1-0

-Region 2C: Glenvar def. Appomattox Co., 2-0

-Region 3C: LCA def. Rocktown, 3-3 (PK’s)

-Region 3D: Christiansburg def. Lord Botetourt, 6-0