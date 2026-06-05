Diamond dominance: Appomattox Co. softball notches another Region 2C title

ROANOKE, Va. – Appomattox County won its third consecutive Region 2C softball championship Thursday night with a 10-0 run-rule win over Liberty.
The Raiders flexed a balanced attack in the circle and at the plate, notably yielding good results from bunting.
Other softball region championship results:
-Region 1B: Buffalo Gap def. William Campbell, 8-6
-Region 3C: Broadway def. Rustburg, 2-1
-Region 3D: Abingdon def. Staunton River, 12-5
Baseball region championship results:
-Region 2C: Patrick Co. def. Dan River, 10-4
-Region 3D: Hidden Valley def. Abingdon, 7-3