STATE HONORS | Appomattox Co. sweeps Class 2 softball honors

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia High School League has announced its 2026 Class 2 All-State Softball Team, recognizing Appomattox County senior pitcher Paisley Mann as the Class 2 Player of the Year and Appomattox County coach Janet Rawes as the Class 2 Coach of the Year.

Mann earned first-team all-state honors at pitcher for the third consecutive season after helping lead the Raiders to a state runner-up finish. She posted a 13-2 record with a 1.08 ERA in 91 innings, recording two no-hitters while striking out 167 batters and allowing just 14 earned runs.

The senior capped off an outstanding career in the circle with a 43-4 record, a 1.01 ERA, 26 shutouts and 13 no-hitters. Over more than 320 career innings, she totaled 595 strikeouts while issuing only 89 walks.

At the plate, Mann batted .500 during the 2026 season with 25 RBIs, 12 doubles and four triples. She struck out only six times. Her career offensive numbers included a .467 batting average, 143 hits, 121 RBIs and six home runs.

Mann also excelled in the classroom, maintaining a 4.26 GPA. She will continue her academic and athletic career at Radford University.

Rawes was named Class 2 Coach of the Year after guiding Appomattox County to a 23-3 record and a berth in the Class 2 state championship game, where the Raiders fell to King William.

Since taking over the program in 2015, Rawes has compiled a 189-35 record and led Appomattox County to its first state championship since 1987. The Raiders captured the title with a 2-0 victory over Randolph-Henry.

Rawes has spent 16 years coaching at Appomattox County, including the past 11 as the varsity head coach. During that span, she has been named Dogwood District Coach of the Year six consecutive times, Regional Coach of the Year five times and State Coach of the Year three times.

A 1989 graduate of Appomattox County High School, Rawes was a member of the school’s 1987 state championship softball team and also competed in basketball.

Area schools were well represented on the Class 2 All-State team. Appomattox County placed three players on the squad, led by Player of the Year Paisley Mann, a first-team selection at pitcher, and first-team second baseman Kaysen Kesler. Teammate Chloe Vaughan earned second-team honors at pitcher. Patrick County’s Journey Moore was named second-team all-state catcher, while teammate Taylor Lawless earned second-team recognition as a designated player. Floyd County also landed two players on the second team with Lilly Gillispie selected at third base and Ava DeJesus earning honors in the outfield.