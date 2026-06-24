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Sports

Sparks hit hard as Kelsey Plum sidelined indefinitely, out at least 10 games

Associated Press

FILE - Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, May 13, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) (Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum is out indefinitely with a lower left leg injury.

The team said Wednesday that she'll be reevaluated in four weeks, in which she'll miss at least the next 10 games.

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Plum missed three games with a right ankle sprain she sustained in practice earlier this season.

She is second in the WNBA in scoring with 23.9 points per game and sixth in the league in assists with 6.4 per game.

The Sparks (8-8) are 1-3 without Plum in the lineup.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.