Brookville’s Lineburg stepping down has Bees football coach

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Brookville High School football head coach, Dr. Mark Lineburg is leaving the Bees to become the next superintendent of Mecklenburg County Public Schools.

Lineburg announced his departure in a letter to the Brookville community, thanking Principal Christine White for giving him the opportunity to return to the classroom and coaching after spending nearly three decades away from both.

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“It has been the pleasure of a lifetime to return to Brookville High School to teach and coach these past two years,” Lineburg wrote.

After spending the previous 15 years in executive leadership roles within school divisions, Lineburg said returning to education at the classroom level reshaped his perspective on today’s students and educators.

On the football field, Lineburg said coaching the Bees was equally rewarding.

“The young men on this team are unforgettable,” he wrote. “They came to practice each day, rarely missed a workout, and on Friday nights played their hearts out for one another and for our school.”

Lineburg returned to Brookville in 2024 in what was his second stint with the program. He first led the Bees from 1992 to 1997, compiling a 49-19 record. In 1996, Lineburg led the program to a state championship appearance.

With this announcement, Brookville has named Dustin Russell as its head varsity football coach for the 2026 season. The Alleghany High School grad played under Jack Baker from 2004-2007 before heading to Averett. Russell spent the 2024 season leading the Rustburg Red Devils to a 7-4 record and a Region 3C playoff berth before joining the Brookville staff in 2025.

“Brookville has a strong tradition of excellence, and I am committed to building on that foundation while developing young men of character both on and off the field,” Russell said.