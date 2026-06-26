Salem Welcomes Senior Softball’s Biggest Stage

Salem, VA – The World Cup has come to Salem.

Not the FIFA World Cup, but a different kind of competition. At the Moyer Sports Complex, soccer balls have been replaced by softballs as players ages 65-85 compete in the WBSC Senior World Cup.

While soccer’s World Cup is drawing attention across the United States, this tournament serves as the championship stage for senior softball players. More than 100 teams from across the country are competing for division titles, with several making the trip to Southwest Virginia.

Players ranging in age from 65 to 85 took the field, lacing up their cleats and going through extensive pregame stretching routines before first pitch.

R.B. Thomas, Executive Director of the International Senior Softball Association, said bringing the tournament to his hometown has been a labor of love for more than two decades.

“I’m a native of Roanoke, born here and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1959,” Thomas said. “I love bringing this tournament home. It’s really nice to come home with an event, and I just love coming down here each year.”

The tournament guarantees multiple games for each team during pool play before advancing to elimination rounds later in the week and, ultimately, championship games.

While winning remains a goal, many players say the relationships built through the sport are just as important.

“You make friendships for life and you can bring the grandkids. You can bring the old lady. You can bring the girlfriend and it’s just a beautiful time,” said Randy Moses, a player for the Clubhouse. “So every tournament is like a reunion. You’re glad to see people, even the guys who you play against, your friends. It’s just a beautiful thing.”

Many participants have played softball for more than 40 years, though some acknowledge they are nearing the end of their playing careers.

“Every five years, you move up an age division,” said Moses. “I started at 50, then 55, 60, 65, and now 75. I think I’ll play at 80, and then I’ll get my rocking chair from Cracker Barrel and call it a day.”

More information about the WBSC Senior World Cup can be found here.