Coco Gauff beats Jessica Pegula to reach Wimbledon semifinals as temperature rises

Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates winning the women's singles quarter-final match against Jessica Pegula of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2026.(AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska)

LONDON – Coco Gauff overcame a shaky start and beat Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday to reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time.

The two-time major champion raised her arms in the air after Pegula sent a weak backhand into the net on the first match point in an all-American quarterfinal on Centre Court.

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With the victory, the 22-year-old Gauff became the youngest player to reach the semifinals at all four Grand Slams since Maria Sharapova, who accomplished the feat at the 2007 French Open.

In Gauff's six previous appearances at the All England Club, she had never gotten past the fourth round.

Gauff will face either Naomi Osaka or Karolina Muchova for a spot in Saturday's final.

On No. 1 Court, defending champion Jannik Sinner was facing Jan-Lennard Struff.

Heating up at Wimbledon

Under a sunny sky, the early afternoon matches started with the temperature at 29 Celsius degrees (84 Fahrenheit) and expected to rise to 31 C (88 F).

Sinner, who lost in the second round at the French Open amid a heat wave in Paris, used an ice towel around his neck on changeovers.

Early in her match, Gauff asked the chair umpire: “Do you guys have an ice pack?” The American dabbed what appeared to be a blue ice pack to her cheeks and top of her thighs.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis