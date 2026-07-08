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Sports

Marta Kostyuk beats Jasmine Paolini to reach Wimbledon semifinals

Associated Press

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Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine celebrates her victory against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine reacts to losing a point against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Jasmine Paolini of Italy returns the ball to Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic reacts winning the women's quarter-final singles match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 8, 2026.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine dances to celebrate her victory against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine celebrates her victory against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

LONDON – Marta Kostyuk made a big impression in her Centre Court debut by beating Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2 to reach her first Wimbledon semifinals on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Ukrainian also reached the last four at the French Open, losing to eventual champion Mirra Andreeva in Paris.

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Kostyuk raised her hands and dropped to her knees after Paolini scuffed a shot on her second match point. After shaking hands with the Italian, Kostyuk did a pirouette on court.

Kostyuk will be back in action Thursday to face Linda Noskova in Saturday's final. Noskova beat Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5 on No. 1 Court.

Paolini, the 2024 Wimbledon runner-up to Barbora Krejcikova, made 26 unforced errors and hit just eight winners.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.