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Sports

Belgium finally ends Unai Simón’s 650-minute World Cup shutout streak in quarterfinals

Beth Harris

Associated Press

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Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere (17) scores their opening goal past Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon (23) during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere (17) scores their opening goal past Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon (23) during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon (23) reaches for the ball to make a save during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere (17) scores their opening goal past Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon (23) during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

INGLEWOOD, Calif.Unai Simón’s impenetrable wall finally crumbled at the World Cup.

The Spain goalkeeper had kept a clean sheet for a record 650 minutes — the tournament's longest scoreless streak — before Belgium ended it in the quarterfinals on Friday.

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Charles De Ketelaere got in front of Pau Cubarsi to head in Timothy Castagne's cross in the 41st minute, making the score 1-1.

Belgium became the first team to score against La Roja at this year's World Cup, snapping their tournament record of six consecutive clean sheets.

Spain’s streak began with a 0-0 draw in the round of 16 at the last tournament in 2022, when Morocco advanced after a penalty shootout. There was also a surprising scoreless draw against Cape Verde to open group play this year, followed by four consecutive shutout victories to advance to the quarterfinals.

Simón broke the previous record of 517 consecutive scoreless minutes during a 3-0 win over Austria to open the knockout round. Italy goalkeeper Walter Zenga set the previous mark in 1990 with five consecutive clean sheets at his home World Cup.

Simón’s shutout streak started in 2022 in Qatar when he entered a 2-1 loss to Japan in group play.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper faced only two shots in the first half Friday.

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.