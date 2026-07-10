It's Fery vs. Zverev and Sinner vs. Djokovic in the Wimbledon semifinals Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska) Jannik Sinner of Italy eyes the ball as he prepares to play a forehand against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Arthur Fery of Britain reacts to winning against Flavio Cobolli of Italy in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates winning against Taylor Fritz of the United States in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska)
LONDON – British wild card Arthur Fery is facing French Open champion Alexander Zverev in the opening men's semifinal at Wimbledon on Friday.
The 114th-ranked Fery, who grew up five minutes from the All England Club and played at
Stanford University, is attempting to become the first wild card to reach the final since Goran Ivanisevic won Wimbledon in 2001.
The second semifinal on Centre Court features defending champion
Jannik Sinner against seven-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic.
Djokovic beat Sinner in their last meeting in five sets in the Australian Open semifinals.
It’s another sticky day in southwest London, with the temperature rising to about 85 degrees Fahrenheit (29 Celsius).
The women’s final on Saturday features
two Czech players, Karolina Muchova against Linda Noskova.
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AP tennis:
https://apnews.com/hub/tennis
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
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