Roanoke native Steve Robinson Joins Elon men’s basketball staff

ELON, NC – Veteran college basketball coach Steve Robinson has joined the Elon men’s basketball program as special assistant to the head coach, Elon announced Wednesday.

Head coach Billy Taylor announced the hiring of Robinson, who brings more than four decades of Division I coaching experience and three national championships to the Phoenix program.

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“Steve Robinson brings an incredible wealth of knowledge and experience to our program,” Taylor said. “He has been part of championship teams at the highest level of college basketball, and his perspective will be invaluable to our coaches and student-athletes.”

Robinson joins Elon after a 42-year coaching career that included stops at Arizona, North Carolina, Kansas, Florida State and Tulsa. During that span, he reached the NCAA Tournament 31 times, advanced to eight Final Fours and helped win three national championships.

Most recently, Robinson served as an assistant coach at Arizona from 2021-25, helping the Wildcats capture four conference championships, including two Pac-12 regular-season titles and two Pac-12 Tournament championships. Arizona also reached the Sweet 16 three times during his tenure.

Before Arizona, Robinson spent 18 seasons as an assistant under Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams at North Carolina, where the Tar Heels won three NCAA championships and made four Final Four appearances. He also helped recruit and develop multiple NBA players and All-Americans.

“I am so excited and thankful for the opportunity Billy Taylor has given me to join the Elon family and men’s basketball program,” Robinson said. “After taking a year away from coaching and moving to Elon to be closer to family, I am ready to get back to doing what I love, and love what I am doing.”

Robinson coached or recruited more than 60 NBA players during his career, including Paul Pierce, Danny Green, Harrison Barnes, Ty Lawson, Raymond Felton and Caleb Love. He also spent seven seasons as a Division I head coach, posting a 110-104 record at Tulsa and Florida State while leading Tulsa to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and a conference championship.

A Roanoke, Virginia, native, Robinson began his coaching career at his alma mater, Radford, after earning a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education in 1981. He later completed a master’s degree in counseling in 1985 and has been inducted into the halls of fame at William Fleming High School, Ferrum Junior College and Radford University.