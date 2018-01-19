Virginia Tech women fall to 15th-ranked Duke

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Virginia Tech women played 15th ranked Duke to a 37-all tied in the first half, but eventually fell 86-75 to the Blue Devils. Taylor Emory poured in 30 points for the Hokies, but it wasn't enough to get the victory. Duke pulled away in the third quarter hitting 13 of 16 shots in the period. Duke moves to 15-4 on the season, 4-2 in the ACC. The Hokies fall to 13-6, 2-4 in the conference.

"From our point of view, we lost focus a few times and allowed there shooters to roam free and get opportunities and they shot extremely well," Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks said.

"I think we lost more focus on the defensive end to be honest, "Hokies forward Regan Magarity said. "They have a lot of shooters, they set a lot of staggers and ball screens so you constantly have to stay focused and know what they're doing. So I think we had a couple of mental lapses, " Magarity said.

"We were just doing alot of ball-fakes and my teammates were just looking for me. They knew that I was hot so they were just getting the ball to me and I just wish we came out with a win," Taylor Emery said.

Virginia Tech will travel to rival VIrginia on Sunday.

