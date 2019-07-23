Clemson favorites to win 5th consecutive ACC football title

CHARLOTTE, NC. - Defending National Champion Clemson tops the ACC's preseason media poll after a 15-0 season and a 44-16 shallacking of Alabama in the title tilt.

The Tigers received 170 of 173 votes to win the title, and easily outdistanced Syracuse in the Atlantic Division poll, with Florida State chosen third.

Meanwhile Virginia is the choice to win the Coastal Division, ahead of Miami and Virginia Tech.

The Cavs are coming off a 28-0 shutout of South Carolina out of the SEC n the Belk Bowl.if virginia can follow thru and win the division, it will be come the 7th and final ACC Coastal Division team to make an appearance in the ACC title game.

The results of both polls are below:



ACC Championship Votes



1. Clemson - 170

2. Syracuse - 2

3. Virginia - 1

Atlantic Division

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Clemson (171) - 1,209

2. Syracuse (2) - 913

3. Florida State - 753

4. NC State - 666

5. Boston College - 588

6. Wake Forest - 462

7. Louisville - 253

Coastal Division

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Virginia (82) - 1,003

2. Miami (55) - 992

3. Virginia Tech (20) - 827

4. Pitt (8) - 691

5. Duke (6) -566

6. North Carolina (1) - 463

7. Georgia Tech (1) - 302





