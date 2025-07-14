🍌⚾Banana Ball recap: See your photos here

You went bananas! Check out your best pics from Banana Ball in Salem.

SALEM, Va. – Baseball fans went absolutely bananas this weekend as Banana Ball swung into Salem for the very first time.

It was a weekend to remember, with the Savannah Banana organization’s Firefighters facing off against the Texas Tailgaters at Carilion Clinic Field on Friday and Saturday.

Recommended Videos

We asked you to send in your pics, and you definitely knocked it out of the park!

Here’s a recap of a weekend for the books.

Did you catch any of the Banana Ball games this weekend? Be sure to share your pics with us through Pin It!

Thanks for sharing your memories with us!