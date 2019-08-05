Virginia Cavaliers ready to meet expectations in 2019

ROANOKE, Va. - The Virginia Cavaliers have been moving in an upward trajectory under fourth-year coach Bronco Mendenhall, and there's lots of excitement and high expectations for the Cavaliers in 2019 -- and for good reason.

The 'Hoos were picked to win the ACC Coastal division this year since they return standout dual-threat quarterback Bryce Perkins and a solid defensive unit. The program as a whole has bought into coach Mendenhall's standard of "Uncompromised Excellence." Even with just a few practices under their belts, the Cavaliers attitude and confidence are in alignment.

"I was encouraged by the retention. We're certainly not as sharp as we will be in a few days, but the retention and the ability to pick up right with the insertion to play football and special teams, I was encouraged by it," Mendenhall said.

"Our team is confident and our attitude is, I think, really positive and our leadership has emerged," said Mendenhall.

Virginia opens the season on the road at Pittsburgh on Aug. 31.

