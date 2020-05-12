WSLS 10 News wins three 2020 RTDNA Regional Murrow Awards

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News has won three 2020 RTDNA Regional Murrow Awards in the small market television category.

The awards are for the following:

Best Multimedia — WSLS.com

Best Hard News — Michael Brown coverage

Best Newscast — 10 News at 5, Michael Brown coverage

Regional Murrow Awards are presented to small and large radio, television and digital outlets based on 14 geographic regions. Regional winners are automatically considered for a national award.

10 News is in Region 12, along with news organizations from Delaware, Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

By winning this award, 10 News is now under consideration for a National Murrow Award.

The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a television journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.