WSLS 10, a Graham Media Group-owned media hub, located in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, seeks a highly motivated and creative Digital Executive Producer to steer our digital content towards new horizons. This role is tailor-made for an individual passionate about leveraging the latest in digital and social media to forge stronger connections with our community. This role challenges not just to lead but to inspire, using data-driven strategies and a passion for digital communication to shape the future of our multiplatform content delivery.

POSITION OVERVIEW

As the Digital Executive Producer, you will direct our digital strategy, keeping our brand and strategic goals at the forefront. This news leader is adept at navigating high-pressure environments with exceptional multi-tasking skills and a profound understanding of digital analytics. Your responsibility extends beyond managing digital content—it involves collaborating across departments as one team to enact meaningful change, enhancing the coverage of our day’s top stories across all platforms, and enriching our community’s digital experience.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Lead digital content strategy, ensuring alignment with our guiding brand pillars and consumer needs, and seamlessly integrating content across digital, streaming, and television platforms.

• Attend editorial meetings to identify multiplatform content opportunities, focusing on authentic storytelling and community engagement.

• Ensure a smooth transition of digital content plans from shift to shift.

• Spearhead coverage of breaking news and major events, optimizing content with graphics, videos, and interactive elements to boost user engagement.

• Utilize analytics to make informed content creation decisions that significantly enhance visibility and drives audience growth.

• Develop and implement a vertical video strategy that incorporates experimental and non-traditional video approaches, identifying talent that can convey stories with authenticity and confidence.

• Establish a robust feedback and engagement loop, removing barriers between the community and the station to foster continued consumer interaction.

• Create a cohesive and modern approach to digital storytelling, emphasizing clean, visually appealing graphics that complement our content and resonate with our audience.

• Coach and develop news personnel on digital content creation and social media engagement strategies.

KEY QUALIFICATIONS

• Minimum of 2 years experience in local news.

• Comprehensive knowledge of digital publishing, video editing, web design, and multimedia content development, alongside a proven ability to navigate social media landscapes effectively.

• Demonstrated proficiency in SEO practices

• Understanding of digital analytics, with the capability to adapt content strategy based on real-time data.

• Exceptional writing and editorial skills, with an emphasis on producing engaging, error-free content across platforms.

• A track record of innovation and creativity in digital content production, with a particular focus on storytelling that reflects our brand pillars.

• Proficient with digital tools and content management systems [specifics here], video and photo editing software and a willingness to experiment with new technologies and storytelling methods.

• Strong leadership and communication skills, capable of fostering teamwork and collaboration to achieve a unified content strategy.

• Flexibility to work various hours, including nights, weekends, and holidays, in response to breaking news and the dynamic needs of the news cycle.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

• Prior digital newsroom management experience.

• Bachelor’s degree in journalism, mass communications, convergence, or a related field

To apply please submit your resume & completed application (gmg_employment_application-dec21.pdf) to: Scott Flannigan, WSLS 10 News Director: sflannigan@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful competition of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA. Law.

WSLS 10 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS 10 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.