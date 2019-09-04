Tasty Tuesday: The Green Goat

Kids are now back in school in the Roanoke Valley, meaning you may be looking for affordable food. On Monday nights, The Green Goat is your place to go. That's when kids eat free per paid adult entree.

Owner and chef, Bruce Todaro, has made it his mission to cater to everyone's needs and to use the space to his advantage.

He tells 10 News, "Nobody has a restaurant in a park setting like this."

This joint, located next to the Greenway, is perfect for anyone looking to refuel after a walk or bike ride.

Todaro is "...trying to be the healthiest restaurant I can be, being on the Greenway. We use a lot of fresh vegetables, and fruits on salads."

Allison Parry and her family come in off the Greenway fairly often, and they love the fresh veggies Todaro uses on their pizza.

She says, "My husband's an avid biker, and I love to walk especially with the baby. So, it's the perfect pit stop for us."

You have plenty of gluten-free options and tasty salads, but then you also have items like the Korean Tacos and Baggage Car pizza.