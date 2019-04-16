What's News Today: April 16, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors will talk about dogs in the town of Hurt. Town Council is request the county ban dogs from running at large in town limits. In a resolution, it says people are complaining about the issue.

Vinton Town Council will discuss the Gish's Mill property. The town will give $10,000 for a site assessment and planning. It received a grant from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund for the project.

The Pulaski County School Board will talk about the budget tonight. As we've reported, it submitted a budget to the Board of Supervisors that includes a three percent pay raise and five additional security officers. Administrators have asked the community what should get cut if the school system doesn't get the money needed. Those results will be shared tonight.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about tax rates and the budget tonight. The $143 million plan is a one percent increase. Tax rates are not expected to change. Staff will get a two percent raise with schools getting $87.4 million.

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea holds a community meeting about road projects. He will talk about repaving Cove Road and the 10th Street project. Work has been underway on 10th Street since 2016. Utility and drainage work, as well as curb and gutter reconstruction is taking place. Work could wrap up later this year.

Today is the Day of Remembrance at Virginia Tech. It honors the 32 lives lost during the shooting in 2007. The day started with a candle lighting in front of Burruss Hall, where the names of those who died will be read, followed by the Corps of Cadets standing watch. At 9:43 a.m., there's a wreath-laying ceremony, followed by a campus-wide moment of silence. The day will end just before midnight with the ceremonial candle being extinguished.

The New River Health District will have its mobile health bus at several school this week. Parents can take their children to get them caught up on vaccines. Today, it will be at Pulaski Middle School. On Thursday, you'll find it a John Dalton Intermediate School in Radford. It will set up at both locations from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Today is National Heatstroke Prevention Day. Last year, 51 children died in hot cars in the U.S. According to kidsandcars.com, four of those occurred in Virginia. Two of those were in Chesterfield, with one in Emporia and Goochland County. The organization is working with Congress to use technology to prevent further deaths. They want a warning system installed in cars, to alert drivers when someone is left in the car.

The Boys with a Dream will recognize Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown for his support. They have worked with local law enforcement to bring peace and unity in the community by holding prayer vigils, praying for the safety of law enforcement. Brown introduced the group at the National Sheriff's Convention, encouraging others start the program in their communities. Brown announced earlier this year he will retire after 24 years as sheriff.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.