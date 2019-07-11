What's News Today: July 11, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Danville Fire Department will help seniors prepare for a disaster. Older adults are especially vulnerable during disasters. So, the department will help you prepare for disasters like hurricanes, storms and tornadoes. The Danville Life Saving Crew will also talk about how it responds. The presentation starts at 11 a.m. At the Ballou Recreation Center.

The Rashad Jennings Foundation holds its annual 180 Weekend starting today. Events begin today with a panel discussion on issues in the community and ways to make improvements. Tomorrow, there's a dinner and dance with a football camp and health expo this weekend.

Blacksburg celebrates the grand re-opening of an entertainment hub. The Paragon Theater took over the former Frank's Cinebowl and Grill in May. As we've reported, Paragon invested $2 million to install leather reclining seats. Local family restaurant, McClain's, is also part of the change.

