What's News Today: March 6, 2018

Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department holds a public meeting tonight about its new master plan. They want to hear from you about benefits of city parts, indoor and outdoor facilities, pools and programs. There are two meetings tonight, one at Eureka Recreation Center at 6 p.m. The other is at the Grandin CoLab at 7:30 p.m.

An information session takes place tonight about solar energy. A solar co-op has been formed, allowing people in Roanoke and Salem, as well as Botetourt, Montgomery and Roanoke Counties to make going solar easier and more affordable. Group purchases or solar first started in 2014 in Virginia with Solarize Blacksburg. Over the last four year, more than two dozen co-ops have formed in the Commonwealth, helping nearly 650 homes make the switch. The information session kicks off at 6:30 p.m. in Noel Taylor Municipal Building in Roanoke.

The Franklin County Public Library holds an educational program tonight about keeping backyard chicken flocks. The program will talk about challenges, misconceptions and opportunities. It starts at 6 p.m. at the library's main branch in Rocky Mount.

Blue Ridge Re-entry Council holds a summit today to enhance support to ex-offenders in the region. Summit will help agencies who help people who are transitioning from prison, to give them a positive outcome for the future. Attorney General Mark Herring is expected to speak this morning.

Governor Ralph Northam will be in Pittsylvania County to make an economic development announcement. The announcement takes place at 11 a.m. at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

Williamson Road Restaurant Week continues. Through Sunday, enjoy lunch at dinner specials at three dozen restaurants located on Williamson Road. Tune in for Daytime Blue Ridge at 11 a.m. each day this week to see some of the restaurants and the deals they are offering.

If you travel Route 29 northbound, a new lane closure could slow your travels. The right lane will be closed near the Main Street Bridge as crew demolish the old bridge and build a new one. The new bridge is expected to open in November.

Patton Street in Danville will be closed at the intersection of South Union Street as part of the fourth phase of the storm water drainage project. Northbound traffic will detour onto Court Street. Southbound traffic will detour onto South Market Street. Work is expected to last five to six weeks.

Work continues at exit 150 off on Interstate 81. For the next two weeks, the right, southbound lane of Route 220 will be closed as crews work to install a barrier wall.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.