Multi-vehicle crash, fuel spill closes U.S. 220 South in Franklin County, causes NB delays

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Those planning to drive on U.S. 220 near Boones Mill should find a new route.

A multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer, a dump truck and a sedan at Grassy Hill Road and U.S. 220 South in the Boones Mill area caused diesel fuel to leak into the roadway, completely shutting down all southbound lanes, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

In the northbound direction, traffic is moving very slowly and all traffic in the area being diverted.

The Sheriff’s Office did not have any update on injuries at this time.